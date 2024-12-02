7 hours ago
Nantwich Town re-sign Tyler Hill on loan from Blackpool
7 hours ago
Gatsby ball boosts funds towards Nantwich Street Angels
7 hours ago
All aboard for Santa steam train rides in Nantwich
2 days ago
Dabbers Dash founder Paul earns BBC Unsung Hero award
2 days ago
Nantwich RDA wins star backing for ‘Horse of Hope’ crowdfunding appeal
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich Town re-sign Tyler Hill on loan from Blackpool

in Football / Nantwich Town / Sport December 2, 2024
Tyler Hill in action for the Dabbers (1)

Nantwich Town have re-signed Tyler Hill on loan from Blackpool.

Dabbers supporters will remember Hill from his spell on loan at the club last season.

The young defender made 10 appearances, including starts in the famous FA Trophy wins over Chester and York City.

Since then, he has signed his first professional contract with Blackpool.

Nantwich Town manager Jon Moran said: “I am delighted to welcome back Tyler to Nantwich Town.

“Tyler is a player we know very well from his time here last year and a player we are lucky to have the opportunity to secure.

“Tyler will no doubt offer another dynamic option to our already strong squad and is someone who I know will fit in perfectly within the current environment we are looking to build.

“I am looking forward to supporting Tyler with his development and can’t wait to see him back in a Dabbers shirt.”

Hill was in the matchday squad for Nantwich’s 2-1 defeat away at Avro on Saturday (November 30).

The hosts scored with their first attack, when Warbuton tapped home from Ben Garratt’s misplaced parry.

Avro were reduced to 10 men before the break when Max Harrop received a harsh second yellow card.

Kai Evans then levelled brilliantly for Nantwich with a curling free-kick which gave the keeper no chance.

But 10-man Avro went back in from shortly after half-time with a looping header by Geffry Ebhote.

Nantwich huffed and puffed but could not find a leveller and they fell to a rare defeat.

(image by Jonathan White)

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.