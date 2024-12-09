Nantwich Women triumph 4-3 against league leaders Altrincham

Nantwich Town Women secured a stunning 4-3 comeback win over league leaders Altrincham in the Cheshire Women’s & Youth Football League Premier Division.
In their final home match of the year, the Dabbers defied the odds and battled back from a half-time deficit to stun their visitors.
Amanda Fallon was once again the goal-scoring star as she bagged a brace, with Libby Bulkeley and Megan Ragdale also scoring.
Dan Mellor, manager of Nantwich Town Women, said: “You could see that we hadn’t played in a month.
“We started slowly but from the minute they scored we controlled the game, created a few half chances and I’d say we’re unlucky not be at least level mid-way through the game.
“Second half again, slow start, took us a few minutes to get going but once we did some of the football was really good and our goals were all well worked and accomplished finishes.
“We probably weren’t at our fluid best, but our grit and determination to push forwards probably was what won us the game and that’s really pleasing, to win when we don’t play at our best is a good sign because we know as a group we can do better.
“That’s six points we’ve taken from the league leaders now and every game is an opportunity to reign them in.
“I think we’re nine points behind now with six in hand so we know it’s only about what we do and that’s the focus moving forwards.
“Have to finish with massive appreciation to all the fans who braved the weather today, they were certainly our 12th player today and helped us over the line.”
Nantwich Town Women fixtures: Runcorn Linnets FC Ladies Open Age (away, Cheshire FA Women’s Cup) 15/12/24, 2:30pm; Wirral United FC Women (home, League) 5/1/2025, 2pm; AFC Crewe Women (home, League) 12/1/25, 2pm; Congleton Town Ladies (away, League) 19/1/25, 2pm; Congleton Town Ladies (home, League) 26/1/25, 2pm; AFC Crewe Women (away, League) 2/2/25, 2pm; Chester FC Women Development (home, League) 9/2/25, 2pm; Northwich Vixens First Women (away, League) 16/2/25, 2pm; Wirral United FC Women (away, League) 23/2/25, 2:30pm; Northwich Vixens First Women (home, League) 9/3/25, 2pm.
For further information on Nantwich Town FC Women visit https://www.facebook.com/NTFCLadies
(Words by Jonathan White, pics by Peter Robinson)
