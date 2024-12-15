Nantwich Town’s U21s complete fine 2024 home campaign

Nantwich Town’s new U21s team are in league title contention after completing a successful 2024 home campaign.
The young Dabbers, led by Ryan Jones, currently sitting second in the North-West Under 21 Development League – Championship Division B table after 14 matches.
They have achieved a record of nine wins, one draw, and four defeats.
Manager Ryan Jones, who was assistant manager of Nantwich Women, said: “We’ve completed all our home 2024 fixtures.
“I take absolutely no credit whatsoever in the success we’ve enjoyed so far.
“The lads have had the bit between their teeth since game one and taken this side much further than I’d imagined we’d be at this stage.
“They’ve created such a brilliant playing and coaching environment, with an unwavering dedication, and I want to thank them for that.
“Whilst we’re in with a shout of winning the league, we’re going to give it our all and that should be every player’s ambition.
“But a league title won’t define success for me.
“Success will be creating the foundations for a team that is developing first team footballers for years to come, hopefully here at Nantwich, and giving players throughout all age groups in our fantastic youth set up something to work towards.”
(Images and words courtesy of Jonathan White)
