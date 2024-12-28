Cheshire charity chief from Nantwich set for Arctic challenge

A charity boss from Nantwich is to undertake an Arctic Frontier Challenge to raise funds for families affected by childhood cancers.

Richard Driffield, CEO of The Joshua Tree charity, will set out on January 15 for a three-day journey spanning 40 miles inside the Arctic Circle.

He will be part of the 2025 Arctic Frontier Challenge: Beyond Boundaries for Childhood Cancers.

They will start from Rovaniemi in Finland and cross into the Arctic Circle, facing temperatures as low as -40°C, navigate harsh terrain, haul heavy equipment, and sleep under the stars in one of the world’s most unforgiving environments.

Richard joined The Joshua Tree as CEO in November 2021, bringing extensive experience in the charity

sector.

He said: “As proud CEO of The Joshua Tree, I witness every day the transformative impact of our work on families navigating childhood cancer.

“That’s why I’m stepping out of my comfort zone and into the Arctic cold, to ensure we can continue to be a lifeline for families in their time of greatest need.”

Danielle Percival, head of family support at the charity, added: “Taking part in the trek is a prime example of how committed and driven Rich is for our charity.

“Knowing that the vital funds he raises will go directly to the families we support will mean he will give it his absolute all. Good luck, Rich!”

The Joshua Tree supports families affected by childhood cancers across Cheshire, North West England and North Wales.

In recent months, it has seen an increase in families seeking support from The Midlands and Greater London.

The charity offers bespoke emotional health and wellbeing support for all members of the family.

The Joshua Tree provides a lifeline to more than 380 families navigating childhood cancers and has become an essential part of wider communities.

Funds raised from the Arctic Frontier Challenge will enable The Joshua Tree to continue its vital work.

To support Rich’s Arctic journey and The Joshua Tree’s mission, visit his JustGiving page:

https://www.justgiving.com/page/richarddriffield-1717675180635