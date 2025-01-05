Nantwich Town fall to 2-0 defeat away at Hednesford

Hednesford Town went above Nantwich in the table after a 2-0 over the Dabbers at Keys Park, writes Liam Price.
Nantwich were unchanged from their New Year’s Day win over Newcastle Town, with changes on the bench as Callum Saunders was suspended and Kofi Moore made his return to the squad.
Hednesford’s first attack of the match brought the first goal.
A couple of passes down the right and a cross that evaded Troy Bourne meant Manny Duku was able to notch his 18th goal of the season.
The Dabbers have now conceded the opening goal in the 8th, 1st, and 5th minutes in the last three matches.
Host keeper Ryan Brown was forced into a save at the end of an attack that Tom Pratt was heavily involved in.
Then, Kai Evans saw a shot deflected into the side netting after a cross could easily have looped over Brown and into the top corner.
Pratt tried to steer a header towards goal but it also took a nick for a Dabbers corner.
Nathan Sandison tried to catch out Brown with a low shot from what would usually be a crossing free kick position.
He hit it well and Brown did well to deal with it as the ball bounced right in front of him.
Then against the run of play Hednesford scored their second.
Dominic McHale was able to run on to a ball in the middle and let fly passed Ben Garratt and into the far corner.
Sion Spence, who scored in the reverse fixture, almost scored here with a snapshot that was acrobatically pushed over the bar by Garratt.
Paddy Kennedy had three headers on goal in two minutes, one that was pushed over the bar by Brown, a more powerful one that was blocked and the third the best opportunity as he headed directly onto the roof of the net.
Another chance came on the stroke of half time. Evans broke into the Hednesford box and his strike could not be held by Brown, Sandison could only hit it at the keeper.
The first 15 minutes of the second half was Nantwich’s best spell as the Pitmen were penned in for long periods.
A big chance fell to Sandison just before the hour.
Played in behind, he didn’t catch his low shot and Brown pushed it away.
Duku poked over the bar as Hednesford tried to re-assert themselves.
A penalty shout was waved away by the referee as Sandison went down in the box.
In stoppage time, Troy Bourne picked up a second yellow card for a push to be sent off for the second year running in this fixture, and by the same referee.
(photo by Lauren Couchman)
