Residents to pay more in 2025-26 for policing in Cheshire

Residents across South Cheshire are set to pay on average £14 more for policing after a planned increase in the force’s council tax precept was approved.

Dan Price, Cheshire Police and Crime Commissioner’s (PCC), proposed the precept which was given the go ahead by the Cheshire Police and Crime Panel.

It follows a consultation with residents about how much they would be willing to pay for policing.

The proposed increase of £14 per year for a band D property was supported by 66% of residents who responded to the consultation.

With around two thirds of Cheshire properties falling into band A-C, the increase for most households will be less than the £14 annually.

During the public consultation, people were asked to choose from three available options

No rise – leading to reduction in services beyond the £6.3m in savings already identified.

£14 rise per year (for band D properties) – allows Cheshire Constabulary to maintain the improved level of service that has been achieved over the past year and enhance neighbourhood policing.

£28 rise per year (for band D properties) – allow for further investment in key areas like technology and protecting vulnerable people as well as an enhancement to neighbourhood policing.

Mr Price (pictured) said: “I know people are still feeling the effects of the cost-of-living crisis but it’s clear from the consultation that Cheshire residents want more from their police service.

“As the voice of the public in policing, ensuring residents had their say on what they are willing to pay was important and has been reflected in my decision to increase the annual amount up to £14.

“The budget that was approved today, will help the Constabulary to deliver my Police and Crime Plan which will help communities feel safer and thrive.

“I regularly hear that people want a more visible police service and this increase in funding will help enhance neighbourhood policing.”

The planned increase comes just a day after Cheshire East Council approved plans to raise their council tax precept by 4.99%.