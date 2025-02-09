CEC leader’s vow over devolution mayor scrutiny

The leader of Cheshire East Council has insisted as long as he runs the council the process around devolution will be transparent, adding he has already asked questions about scrutiny of an elected mayor, writes Belinda Ryan.

The government announced this week that the Cheshire and Warrington region had been confirmed as part of its devolution priority programme.

It is expected that elections for a mayor will take place in May of next year.

Cllr Chris O’Leary (Con) asked at a corporate policy committee about the expected cost – as Cheshire East Council has all-out elections in 2027 anyway.

He was told by the head of democratic services Brian Reed that he estimated it would cost Cheshire East about £1m – but added “it would be hoped that money might be recouped from government”.

There were angry exchanges at the meeting between deputy council leader Michael Gorman (Ind) and Conservative opposition group leader Janet Clowes when she said questions her group had previously asked hadn’t been answered.

Cllr Gorman accused the Conservative group leader of “political grandstanding for the press”.

“This is a historic move for Cheshire East, Cheshire West, and Warrington,” said Cllr Gorman.

“The prizes are huge. Job skills, transport, investment, double devolution, fair funding, rurality.”

He admitted the May 2026 timeline is challenging – something the Cheshire East Tories have always argued.

Cllr Gorman said: “From my point of view, it’s really important we get consultation right.

“His Majesty’s government will be conducting a formal consultation for eight weeks, but we’ve got to make sure nobody in Cheshire East, whether it be a resident or business, can say they haven’t been informed and haven’t been consulted.

“And we’ve got a job to do in making sure the consultation process means something.

“But also, this is exciting stuff. I really want to see us to grasp the investment possibilities and the opportunities here…

“We’ve got to get that seat at the table, otherwise these opportunities are going to disappear to the other mayoral authorities.”

Cllr Clowes said: “Our role at committees is to scrutinise, and I will never apologise for offering scrutiny.

“Devolution does offer great things for Cheshire East, but it has to be done in a clear, transparent way which, I would argue, is not the case at the moment, but we are working towards it.”

She added: “That is the point of having people around this table asking questions, and, so far today, all I’ve heard is political rhetoric but genuine questions from this part of the table.”

The two then started arguing, with council leader Nick Mannion (Lab) stepping in to calm the situation.

“One of the issues that I raised last week is around scrutiny of the mayor,” he said.

“We are at the beginning of the journey….

“I can give this assurance to everybody in this room – as long as I’m leader of this council, this process will be as transparent as possible.”

Cllr Mannion said devolution had to be a good deal for Cheshire East if the council was going to support it.

And he told Cllr Clowes: “I want you in the tent working with us for the best deal for every business and every resident of Cheshire East.”