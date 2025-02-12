REVIEW: “Myra’s Story” at Crewe Lyceum Theatre

It’s not very often a theatre production has such an impact on me that it leaves me speechless, but Myra’s Story at The Lyceum on Tuesday night did just that.

Written by Brian Foster, Myra’s Story shares the life of a homeless alcoholic who begs for change from passing strangers on the streets of Dublin.

Fionna Hewitt-Twamley captivated the audience from the beginning as the foul mouthed, but feisty Myra.

The set consisted only of a wooden bench, one which we might see in any park in the UK. But that is all that was needed for this story.

The script is powerful, Myra shares stories and experiences from her life as she asks passersby to look her in the eyes.

There are some hilarious one liners, but there is also a sadness and darkness to the story which will break your heart. We learn how decisions and experiences throughout her life have all led to Myra’s current situation.

Hewitt-Twamley gave an outstanding performance. She introduces us to colourful characters from Myra’s life, slipping easily from one to the next, but she truly exceled in being Myra.

At one point, she reached her arms and hands out into the audience asking for help, and you could feel the emotion sweep through the auditorium.

There are many difficult themes in this production; childhood trauma, poverty, alcoholism and grief. But the overriding message is that homelessness does and could happen to anyone.

The audience on Tuesday night jumped to their feet to give Hewitt-Twamley a well deserved standing ovation.