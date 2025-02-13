Shavington Village Festival show “Rapunzel” to hit stage

Shavington Village Festival Committee’s 2025 pantomime Rapunzel is about to hit the stage, writes Jonathan White.

The show, written by Tom Whalley, will mark the 45th anniversary of Shavington’s village pantomime tradition.

And it’s the first time the committee has ever staged Rapunzel.

The classic tale follows the story of a kidnapped princess held captive in a tower by a wicked witch.

After 18 long years, it’s up to the larger-than-life Dame Fanny Follicle, her bumbling son Pascal, and a charming prince from a distant land to save the day.

With a little help from a scatter-brained fairy trying to earn her wings, they embark on a hilarious and heart-warming adventure to rescue the lost princess.

A spokesperson for Shavington Village Festival Committee said: “Following the success of last year’s Red Riding Hood, we’re thrilled to bring Rapunzel to the stage.

“This show is bursting with humour, fantastic music, and a stellar cast who have been working tirelessly to deliver a truly hair-larious performance.

“Don’t miss out – grab your tickets now!”

Rapunzel will run at Shavington Academy from Tuesday February 18 to Saturday February 22.

Evening performances start 7:15pm each night and a Saturday matinee at 2:15pm.

Tickets are priced at £10 and can be purchased online at www.svfc.info, by calling 07788 160128, or in person at NISA Local (Weston Lane) and Shavington Leisure Centre.