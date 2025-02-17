ANPR cameras to target unsafe school parking

Nantwich schools could soon have ANPR cameras outside to target bad or illegal parking by parents.

A ‘Safe haven’ parking pilot scheme is set to be trialled outside four schools in Cheshire East.

And if it’s successful, the authority says it could roll them out to schools across the borough.

CEC says the parking-free pilot scheme aims to boost pupil safety and encourage more active travel.

New automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras will be installed to help enforce signed stopping restrictions outside Ivy Bank Primary and Marlborough Primary in Macclesfield, and Manor Park and St Vincent’s primaries in Knutsford, over the next days.

Under the Safe Haven Outside Schools pilot, drivers contravening parking bans will face £35 fixed penalty fines – which rise to £70 if not paid within 14 days.

A number of Nantwich Town councillors have already raised concerns about parking outside schools to local police.

Cllr Mark Goldsmith, chair of Cheshire East Council’s highways and transport committee, said: “This is an important trial scheme that seeks to improve safety outside schools – particularly at the beginning and end of the school day, which are busy and congested times.

“Parking issues around school start and finishing times are a long-standing concern for this council, with typical enforcement measures sometimes proving to be only mildly effective and with fleeting impact on inconsiderate parking.

“We need to encourage more people to walk and cycle to school or park their vehicles and drop off pupils further away from schools to improve safety for all students, parents and residents in the area.

“If this pilot project proves a success, we may look to expand the number of schools taking part across the borough.”

The pilot project is being run in collaboration with Derby City Council, which operates the scheme within its own borough and other areas.

Cllr Goldsmith added: “This innovative camera technology is designed to promote a safer environment around the school gates by reducing congestion, which in turn contributes towards improved air quality. Local residents should benefit from improvements in driver behaviour and we really hope it will encourage motorists to reconsider the need to drive to school.”

Lamp-post mounted cameras will operate during school terms and used for enforcement in ‘school keep clear’ restriction areas and periods stated on yellow regulatory signs.

Residential properties and school grounds will be obscured with a digital filter to protect privacy.

(Stock image courtesy of Cheshire East Council)