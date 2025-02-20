4 hours ago
‘Subliminal Homecoming’ exhibition opens at Nantwich Museum

in Arts & Entertainment / What's On & Reviews February 20, 2025
Marko Alabaster - museum exhibition

A new exhibition called ‘Subliminal Homecoming’ by local artist Marko Alabaster has opened in the Community Gallery at Nantwich Museum.

The exhibition of paintings reflects on travels throughout the world and the importance of coming home.

It is due to run until Saturday 22 March, and all the artwork is for sale.

Marko’s work has been widely exhibited throughout Europe at places including Naples, Milan, Rome, Bologna, Venice and Barcelona.

He said: “Nantwich is to me a national treasure.

“The history and the stories are timeless, and it has a long lasting place in my heart and soul.”

The museum in Pillory Street is open from 10am-4pm (Tuesday – Saturday).

Entry to the exhibition is free.

For further information contact: Nantwich Museum on [email protected] or telephone 01270 627104.

