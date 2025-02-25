Nantwich men’s mental health walks expand with online support

A weekly men’s mental health walking group in Nantwich has introduced an online support group to help more men connect and share their experiences, writes Jonathan White.

The Nantwich “Men Walking and Talking” group runs free walks every Monday from 6:30pm to 7:30pm, starting at Nantwich War Memorial.

The walks aim to provide a safe and supportive space for men aged 18 and over to talk openly about mental health while getting some fresh air and exercise.

The group has now launched a weekly online support session every Tuesday from 7pm to 8pm.

This virtual meet-up allows men to connect from anywhere via Zoom:

– Meeting ID: 770 598 2878

– Passcode: 7JKMXN

Founded by Dan Reid in 2021, “Men Walking and Talking” has grown significantly and now organises 30 walks across 16 counties.

The initiative aims to create a judgment-free space for men to open up about their struggles, knowing they are not alone.

Gary May, one of the Nantwich organisers, said: “In towns all over the country, groups of men are getting out together and creating communities where they can talk without fear of judgment.”

For more information, visit the national website at www.menwalkingandtalking.co.uk or join the local Nantwich group by searching ‘Nantwich Men Walking and Talking’ on Facebook or click this link: https://www.facebook.com/share/g/18BAkbbUx1/?mibextid=wwXIfr