Nantwich councillor misses out on national award at House of Lords event

in Human Interest / News / Politics February 26, 2025
Cllr Anna Burton with MP Connor Naismith at NALC awards

A Nantwich Town councillor narrowly missed out on a national award for the community work she has done over the past few years.

Cllr Anna Burton was just one of five town councillors across the UK in the running for the “Councillor of the Year” honour in the Star Council Awards.

And she attended the awards with Crewe & Nantwich MP Connor Naismith yesterday when the winners were announced at NALC’s parliamentary reception at the House of Lords.

Cllr Burton just missed out but said she was delighted to be a finalist.

She added: “We had a great day out at the House of Lords, for a reception overlooking the Thames.

“It was so amazing to meet so many great and inspiring people and to share good ideas.

“I didn’t get the number one position but I am still delighted to have been a finalist and to have received this certificate.”

Cllr Anna Burton with MP Connor Naismith at NALC awardsThe awards are run by the National Association of Local Councils (NALC).

Mr Naismith said: “I’m so proud of Cllr Anna Burton from Nantwich, who reached the final five of the Councillor of the Year awards!

“Anna is tireless in her commitment to the community, and is a true example of what a councillor can be. It was an honour to attend the awards with her.”

Cllr Burton, Labour councillor for Nantwich North and West, has spearheaded a number of community projects, the biggest of which has been the transformation of the former Guy Harvey Youth Club on Birchin Lane.

Over the past two years, she has led the Nantwich Youth and Community Centre (NYCC) project.

The club was officially opened last October and dozens of youngsters have been enjoying a safe space which includes a cinema, games area, outdoor areas, kitchen facilities and more.

Cllr Burton said when she was shortlisted: “I have been lucky to be surrounded by an amazing community and they have helped drive me forward and keep me buoyant and enthusiastic.

“Together we have managed to do a lot to support the town’s young people, the vulnerable and the isolated.

“We’ve transformed the youth club, pushed for improvements in public transport access to health services, tackling isolation and poverty, and worked to clean up the streets and our environment, planting more trees, hedges and wildflowers.

“It’s all about sharing and mutuality – building a caring, welcoming and friendly community. I am lucky enough to represent such a wonderful bunch of a people.

“They are real citizens taking an active part in improving this beautiful town. They don’t just moan – they get up and get stuck in. That’s what it’s all about.”

Cllr Keith Stevens, NALC chair, said: “Each finalist represents a shining example of the dedication and passion that drives the parish and town council sector.”

