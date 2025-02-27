Nantwich Players’ studio production of “Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons” will be heading to The Cheshire One Act Drama Festival on March 8 and 9.

It follows its run at Nantwich Players Theatre which launched tonight (Thursday February 27) to Sunday March 2.

Written by Sam Steiner and directed by Bethany Gail, this thought-provoking two-hander explores a society where a daily limit is imposed on its citizens, forcing them to rethink how they communicate and connect.

The production features Kit Phillips as Oliver and Holly Bevins-Jones as Bernadette.

All performances at Nantwich Players are sold out, but audiences still have the chance to catch this powerful production at The Cheshire One Act Drama Festival.

The festival is held at Heswall Hall and the Players are bidding to go on to the Northern Final to represent the North in the All-England Theatre Festival.

A Players spokesperson said: “Nantwich Players are proud to be representing their theatre with this contemporary and compelling piece.”

Tickets for the Cheshire One Act Drama Festival are available at www.heswallhall.co.uk