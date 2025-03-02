Hundreds enjoy 40th annual Universal Model Show in Nantwich

Model-making enthusiasts and families from across the region gathered in Nantwich for the 40th annual Universal Model Show, writes Jonathan White.

The show, hosted at Malbank School & Sixth Form College, was organised by the South Cheshire Military Modelling Club.

It showcased an impressive range of scale models, military displays, and interactive demonstrations.

With more than 100 exhibitor stands, visitors enjoyed a selection of displays, including scale-model Army, Navy, and Air Force club exhibits, model railway layouts, car and motorbike replicas, and remote-control truck and tank demonstrations.

Other highlights included military weaponry displays, wartime dioramas, LEGO creations, science fiction figures, and a competitive model showcase with multiple categories.

Star Wars fans were treated to the ‘UK Garrison’ costume group special appearance, with visitors encountering Darth Vader, Clone Troopers, and Stormtroopers patrolling the venue.

Outside the venue, members of the ‘Weekend Runaways Meet’ displayed over a dozen classic European and American vehicles, adding a nostalgic touch to the day’s attractions.

The event was hailed as a huge success, drawing hundreds of visitors throughout the day.

Event organiser Steve Morris said “A massive thank you to everyone who attended, visited, exhibited, traded, or volunteered at the show.

“You’ve all helped make it the fantastic event that it is! The quality just keeps getting better and better.

“Congratulations to our competition winners and a big shout-out to all participants – we had a record number of entrants this year.”

The coveted Best Club Display award went to IPMS Lancashire, recognised for their outstanding exhibit.

The show also helped raise funds for Mid Cheshire Hospitals Charity.

The South Cheshire Military Modelling Club welcomes new members of all ages and skill levels.

The group meets every other Wednesday evening (8-10:30pm) at The Horse Shoe community pub on North Street in Crewe CW1 4NL.

For information, visit https://www.scmmc.co.uk/ or https://www.facebook.com/militarymodelclub/