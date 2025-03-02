Nantwich girl Cleo, six, donates hair to children’s charity

A big-hearted six-year-old from Nantwich has chopped off her long locks in aid of children with cancer.

Cleo said goodbye to more than 12 inches of her hair which she wanted to donate for the Little Princess Trust.

The charity provides wigs for children who have lost hair through childhood illness such as cancer or alopecia.

Cleo was keen to follow her big sister Willow who donated in the same way back in 2021.

Mum Leisha said: “She wanted to follow her big sister and help put a smile on a poorly child’s face!

“The Little Princess Trust provides real hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or to other conditions such as Alopecia.

“The charity is also one of the largest funders of childhood cancer research in the UK.

“It relies solely on the generosity of its wonderful supporters who help the charity give Hair and Hope to so many children and young people with cancer each year.”

Cleo has already raised more than £500 towards her target of £550.

Leisha added: “Thank you so much everyone for donating, Cleo loves her new hair and is so happy with all the support given.”

You can donate by visiting the Justgiving page here