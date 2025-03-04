Nantwich businesswoman to tackle London Marathon for leukaemia

A Nantwich businesswoman and fitness enthusiast is gearing up for the challenge of a lifetime in aid of Leukaemia UK.

Becs Jackson-Jones is preparing to run the TCS London Marathon this April in aid of the life-changing charity.

But Becs isn’t content with running just one race.

She’s embarking on a gruelling series of runs, clocking up more than 100 miles in total.

Recent accomplishments include the Tittesworth Half Marathon and the challenging 35-mile cross-country Gritstone Grind.

She’s also completed the Manchester Half Marathon and will be tackling the London Landmarks Half Marathon this spring — all just weeks before fulfilling her lifelong dream of running in her first London Marathon.

Becs has already raised more than £900 through a raffle featuring prizes and an additional £600 through her JustGiving page.

Now she’s calling on the community to help her reach her ultimate goal of raising £2,300 for Leukaemia UK.

To give her campaign an extra push, Becs will be hosting a weekend of 30-minute High-Intensity Interval Training sessions at her fitness studio Excel Fitness on Marsh Lane, Nantwich.

The sessions will take place on Saturday and Sunday March 8-9 and are open to everyone.

Participants are encouraged to book in advance and make a donation on the day to support this vital cause.

Becs said: “Running the London Marathon has always been a dream of mine, and to do it while raising funds for Leukaemia UK makes it even more special.

“It’s been an incredible journey, and I’m so grateful for the support I’ve received so far.

“Together, we can make a real difference.”

Funds raised will go toward supporting those affected by leukaemia and funding ground-breaking research to find better treatments and, ultimately, a cure.

To support Becs or book your place for the HIIT sessions, contact Excel Fitness via their Facebook page.

Donations can also be made via Becs’ JustGiving page here.