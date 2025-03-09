Music lovers are invited to a spectacular ‘Night at the Movies’ as Acton Operatic Society presents a special fundraising concert, writes Jonathan White.

The ‘Songs from the Silver Screen’ concert will be held at St Mary’s Church in Acton on Saturday 29th March from 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £10 and available from staff at the weekly ‘Tea at the Tower’ community café, held at the church every Sunday afternoon from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

Alternatively, tickets can be reserved by calling Stephan on 01270 624135 or 07731 800663.

All proceeds from the event will be shared between St Mary’s Acton, and Acton Operatic Society, supporting both the church’s maintenance work and the continued success of the society’s musical productions.

A spokesperson for St Mary’s Acton said: “We are delighted to host this wonderful evening of music in our historic church.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to enjoy our favourite hits from the movies while supporting two much loved local causes.

“A warm welcome awaits you – at what promises to be a truly special night.”

Other future events at St Mary’s Acton:

-‘Tea at the Tower’ community café – run by church volunteers and takes place EVERY Sunday afternoon (2:30-4:30pm) throughout the year. Hot drinks and cakes are available. Donations are gratefully received.

-‘Tea at the Tower’ guided monthly walks. The walks are at a relaxed pace and the route will mainly involve canal towpath and field walking with a number of stiles to be negotiated. Stout outdoor shoes or walking shoes/boots are recommended. Dogs on leads are welcome but they must be able to negotiate or be carried over stiles. Ample car parking is available in the Acton village car park. Donations are gratefully received. All walks start from St Mary’s Church, Acton at 1pm (please meet for 12.45pm outside the Church), and for those who wish to indulge in cake and a drink, walkers will be back in time to visit the Acton Church ‘Tea at the Tower’ community café. Future dates for the walks are: Sunday 13th April, Sunday 4th May, Sunday 1st June.

-Saturday 14th June (7.30pm) – Afterglow music concert, a four-piece rock and pop covers band based in the Nantwich area.