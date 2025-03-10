New Enzo owners re-open popular Nantwich coffee shop

Popular Nantwich coffee shop Enzo re-opened today under new ownership.

Kate Mullarkey, who runs Roundabouts nurseries in Willaston and Shavington, has taken over the reins.

And her brother Paul has been recruited as head chef for the eaterie.

Paul has been a chef for almost 30 years working all over the world and has a passion for seasonal, fresh and local produce.

Kate told Nantwich News: “We are using local suppliers only for our new menu.

“I have lived in Nantwich for 15 years and have been working in Enzo for 1.5 years before taking over.

“I love the town, its residents and our regulars in the cafe and cannot wait to be able to offer some different options….as well as some old favourites from the Enzo menu.”

The venue was as busy as ever today on its reopening, and Kate is promising new items such as “sausage roll of the day” made from scratch and fresh every morning, as well as artisan sandwiches to eat in or grab and go.

There are also seasonal salads and a specials boards to add to the existing menu.

“Enzo’s famous and exceptional coffee will remain the same,” added Kate.

“But you will find new additions to our drinks menu such a chai and matcha.”

Kate took over from Carrie Slater, who had run Enzo for 14 years but stepped back to spend time with family and other work.

Carrie said: “I am so happy that its brilliant new owner will give it the care it truly deserves.

“I am really looking forward to seeing Enzo live on and reach greater heights, under the management of a vibrant, hilarious and genuinely lovely lady.”