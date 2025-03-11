Applestump Records scoops MP’s small business award

Applestump Records in Nantwich has won MP Connor Naismith’s February Small Business of the Month award.

The store, run by Steve Cook, was chosen for supporting local music, fostering a vibrant community, and creating a welcoming space for music lovers.

Mr Naismith visited the independent record store on Barker Street to present the award.

Steve founded the shop after lockdown.

What began as a pop-up shop has grown into a thriving independent business.

It’s known not just for selling records but for its commitment to championing live music and independent venues in the area.

Steve has played a key role in promoting grassroots music, organising performances in local venues such as Studio Nantwich and The Granary Arts Café as part of Independent Music Week.

He has worked tirelessly to ensure music remains at the heart of Nantwich’s community.

Mr Naismith said: “Applestump Records is a fantastic example of an independent business going above and beyond to support the local community.

“Steve’s passion for music is infectious, and his efforts to bring live music to Nantwich and support independent artists make a real difference.

“Small businesses like Applestump are what make our high streets special, and I’m delighted to recognise their contribution.”