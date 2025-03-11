17 hours ago
Malbank students enjoy cultural “trip of lifetime” in New York
18 hours ago
New Enzo owners re-open popular Nantwich coffee shop
21 hours ago
Cheshire East Council has its first Reform UK councillor
2 days ago
Nantwich Town snatch last-gasp winner at Wythenshawe
3 days ago
Nantwich Youth Community Centre to stage ‘Micro Music Fest’
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Applestump Records scoops MP’s small business award

in Business March 11, 2025
Applestump Records small business of the month award from MP Naismith

Applestump Records in Nantwich has won MP Connor Naismith’s February Small Business of the Month award.

The store, run by Steve Cook, was chosen for supporting local music, fostering a vibrant community, and creating a welcoming space for music lovers.

Mr Naismith visited the independent record store on Barker Street to present the award.

Steve founded the shop after lockdown.

What began as a pop-up shop has grown into a thriving independent business.

It’s known not just for selling records but for its commitment to championing live music and independent venues in the area.

Steve has played a key role in promoting grassroots music, organising performances in local venues such as Studio Nantwich and The Granary Arts Café as part of Independent Music Week.

He has worked tirelessly to ensure music remains at the heart of Nantwich’s community.

Mr Naismith said: “Applestump Records is a fantastic example of an independent business going above and beyond to support the local community.

“Steve’s passion for music is infectious, and his efforts to bring live music to Nantwich and support independent artists make a real difference.

“Small businesses like Applestump are what make our high streets special, and I’m delighted to recognise their contribution.”

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.