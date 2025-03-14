Heartbroken parents of Nantwich teenager Jonty vow to fight on

EXCLUSIVE

The heartbroken parents of tragic Nantwich teenager Jonty Evans have vowed to fight on for justice and find out the truth behind his death.

In an exclusive interview with Nantwich News, the 16-year-old’s mum Martina Hayley Cliffe told how she still believes other people’s actions may have led to his death.

And his dad Jason Evans, 43, described how he feels “broken” every time he goes into Jonty’s bedroom at their home in Baddington, Nantwich.

Jonty, a former Malbank School student, vanished in the Mill Island area of Nantwich at around midnight on Friday August 30.

A frantic search involving police, family and friends eventually found his body in the River Weaver close to the weir more than 36 hours later on September 1.

Despite several months of investigations by Cheshire Police, the force recently issued a statement as revealed by Nantwich News ruling out foul play over his death.

It was a massive blow to his family, including his three brothers and younger sister, who all believe there could be more sinister reasons behind Jonty’s death.

Martina, 40, showed Nantwich News threatening text messages Jonty had received in the days before his death last summer.

And she also told how CCTV images and audio taken from buildings overlooking Mill Island pointed towards something more.

“If it wasn’t foul play, what was it?” Martina said, her voice cracking with emotion.

“Was it an accident? Was it suicide? No. There were no injuries on him. No water in his lungs. He would not kill himself.

“There is more to this. I believe he was lured into that area of Mill Island and then something happened.

“There are people coming and going in that area all night when he went missing.”

Martina, a former care assistant, said striving to find the truth was now her life and the one thing keeping her going.

“When I’m not focusing on that, I break down in tears,” she said.

“I need to hold on to this – to pursue it until I know, as a mother, what has happened to my son.

“We have to wait now for the inquest in July, but I still believe the police can do more and question more people.”

She says toxicology reports show there was nothing in his blood apart from a small amount of alcohol, and that Jonty was a good swimmer.

Jonty, who would have turned 17 in December, could now have been a student at Reaseheath College where he was applying for a land-based course.

He was also interested in joining the army, and Martina revealed they had set up appointments to find out more just days before he died.

Instead, the teenager now lies buried at Wrenbury Cemetery at the village’s St Margaret’s Church.

Jonty was like most 16-year-olds, Martina added.

“He was into his music and his clothes, he liked bodybuilding, meeting with his friends. He was no angel, but just like many other teenage boys.”

As a cat wandered into their living room to be stroked, Martina added: “Jonty loved his family and his animals, we have dogs and cats which he doted on.

“He loved the guitar and singing. He was a soft young lad and loved being at home.”

But days leading to his death, Martina says he began to receive warning texts and threatening phone calls.

“I was going to call the police,” Martina recalled. “But he said it was probably just kids messing about.

“It started around the end of July last summer, and he said it would calm down and he probably thought it had all gone away, which is why he went out that night during the Food Festival.”

Martina says CCTV near Mill Island shows two girls going into that area around the time Jonty was last seen there.

“They are vital witnesses, I’m not saying they have anything to do with it but I just wish the police would look more into these two girls a bit more.”

Martina also believes Jonty was picked up on a police officer’s bodycam at around 12.15am in town, but Jonty didn’t approach the officer or say anything.

“But you can see in his eyes he was worried, in distress. His eyes were wide with fear.

“I tried to call him through the night, but he didn’t answer. I just thought he’s gone to stay at a friend’s and I’d see him in the morning.

“When I’ve seen the CCTV, I really believe there is more evidence to suggest foul play than any other hypotheses.”

Martina did praise the police for offering support to the family at the time of Jonty’s death and during the investigation.

“But when you don’t get any answers, then hope is taken away from you,” she added.

Martina has used technology to enhance the audio from CCTV footage on that night between midnight at 5am.

“I can definitely hear a voice saying ‘get him’,” she added.

“There are people walking back and to that area of Mill Island, wearing the same clothing.

“Some might say I’m hearing what a mother wants to, but there’s definitely something.”

In their statement in February, Cheshire Police said: “Officers are now satisfied that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident.

“A casefile was prepared for the coroner and specialist officers were deployed to support Jonty’s family at what was, and continues to be, an incredibly difficult time.

“Our thoughts remain with Jonty’s family and friends and all those affected by Jonty’s death.”

We submitted an FOI to Cheshire Police requesting information on the investigation.

They did confirm that only two 16-year-old individuals were arrested and interviewed in relation to the investigation (later released without charge).

It also revealed that more than 400 hours of CCTV footage was reviewed during the inquiry.

An inquest was opened in January into Jonty’s death as it has been ruled as “unnatural”.

It was adjourned and a full inquest date has been set for July 1 at Warrington Coroners Court.