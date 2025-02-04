Police rule out foul play over Nantwich teen Jonty Evans’ death

Police today confirmed they have now ruled out foul play over the tragic death of Nantwich teenager Jonty Evans.

The 16-year-old was found dead in the River Weaver near to Riverside, Nantwich, on September 1 last year after being reported missing on Friday 30 August.

Extensive investigations over several months followed, including the arrests of two Crewe teenagers and the issuing of CCTV images appealing for those in the area to come forward.

But today Cheshire Police said they are now “satisfied there are no suspicious circumstances” in relation to Jonty’s death.

A Cheshire Police spokesperson told Nantwich News: “An investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding how Jonty entered the water was immediately launched when he was found, with detectives exploring several lines of enquiry during their investigation.

“In the early stages of their investigation, officers arrested two 16-year-olds from Crewe on suspicion of section 47 assault.

“Following extensive enquiries, the two were eliminated from the investigation with no further action and officers are now satisfied that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident.

“A casefile was prepared for the coroner and specialist officers were deployed to support Jonty’s family at what was, and continues to be, an incredibly difficult time.

“Our thoughts remain with Jonty’s family and friends and all those affected by Jonty’s death.”

At the weekend, we revealed how Jonty’s mum issued an emotional appeal on social media urging anyone who knows anything about Jonty’s death to come forward.

An inquest was opened into Jonty’s death in January and a full inquest is scheduled to take place in July at Warrington Coroner’s Court.