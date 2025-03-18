Hundreds of runners shine in the Nantwich 10K event

More than 1,700 runners took to the streets for the annual Hall Smith Whittingham Nantwich 10K, writes Jonathan White.

Participants enjoyed a scenic route in glorious Spring sunshine.

The popular event, organised by RunThrough, saw competitors of all abilities tackle the 6.2-mile course on closed roads, starting and finishing near Nantwich town square.

The Wheelchair Race was dominated by Josh Hickinbottom, who retained his title with a commanding finish in 28:09.

In the men’s category, Andrew Moore (Bangor University AC) claimed first place with a time of 31:25, while Katie Latham (Nantwich Running Club) secured the women’s title in 36:56.

All finishers were rewarded with a specially designed medal, a goodie bag, and an official chipped time.

Full results for the race can be accessed here while official event photos are available for download at here.

This year’s event supported The Joshua Tree, a charity dedicated to helping families affected by childhood cancers.

The initiative was backed by Hall Smith Whittingham Solicitors in Nantwich alongside Nantwich Running Club.

Other organisations supporting included Brooks, nuun hydration, Bose, Voltarol, Runner Retreats, New Levels Coaching, Love Corn, RT Kit, givestar, JB’s Trek, Circle Cheshire Clinic, Houston & Sons Ltd, sportsshoes.com, SIS Science in Sport, and Webb House – Furnishers of Nantwich.

Volunteers from Nantwich Running Club supported the event.

The first Nantwich 10K took place in 2022, spearheaded by Mike Stevens, founder of Nantwich Running Club.

Steve Epps is now chair of the club which attracts hundreds of people every week.

The club meets every Monday and Wednesday evening at 6.30pm at Malbank High School, where members run in various pace groups for approximately 60 minutes.

For more information about Nantwich Running Club, visit nantwichrunningclub.co.uk or contact them via email at [email protected]