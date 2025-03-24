Ex Bunbury councillor to be Reform UK by-election candidate

Former Bunbury ward councillor Sarah Pochin has been selected by Reform UK as their candidate for the upcoming Runcorn and Helsby by-election.

Ms Pochin, who was Conservative councillor and then Independent councillor on Cheshire East, will stand for Nigel Farage’s Reform at the by election which is expected to take place on May 1.

The by-election has been triggered by the resignation of Mike Amesbury, who received a suspended prison sentence for a street assault last year.

Ms Pochin said the party stood for “family, community and country,” and she had “dedicated her life” to upholding those values.

She was a councillor for the Cheshire East authority from 2015 until 2023, and was mayor of the council from 2021 to 2022.

She was expelled by the Conservatives in 2020 after a row over her nomination as mayor.

Ms Pochin has worked for companies in the energy and chemicals sector as well as the DIY industry, also spent 20 years as a magistrate.

At the 2024 general election, Reform came second with 18.1% of the vote share.

Labour won with 52.9% and the Conservatives came third with 16%.

The other Runcorn and Helsby by-election candidates are Chris Copeman (Green Party), Paul Duffy (Lib Dems), Peter Ford (Workers Party of Britain), Sean Houlston (Conservatives), and Karen Shore (Labour).