Kingsbourne Academy delayed with first intake now Sept 2026

A new primary school for Nantwich will not be ready for pupils until September 2026 at the earliest.

Work to build the new Kingsbourne Academy on the Kingsbourne development off Waterlode has been dogged by delays.

These have included a delay in transferring the site for the school to Cheshire East Council, as well as increased building costs.

It means the school will be open two years later than originally planned – providing work begins this spring as anticipated.

The new academy will be run by the North West Academies Trust, which also runs other local primaries including Acton, Millfields and Calveley.

In a statement, the trust said: “We have been informed by Cheshire East Council that construction work on the site at Kingsley Fields housing development will now begin in late spring 2025.

“We were due to open for our first class of Reception pupils in autumn 2024, but this will now happen in September 2026.

“Delays have including transferring the site to the council and increasing build costs.”

The delay comes amid mounting concerns of a squeeze on existing primary school places as hundreds more homes are built in and around Nantwich.

We approached Cheshire East Council, requesting an explanation around the delays to the school.

In a statement, a spokesperson said: “We are committed to ensuring there are sufficient places for both primary and secondary children in the borough.

“Updates on the progress of Kingsbourne Academy will be shared in the coming months.”