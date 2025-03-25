Nantwich runner tackles London Marathon for young cancer girl

A Nantwich Running Club member has been inspired to tackle the London Marathon by a young girl battling cancer.

Diane Mason is running for 2025 TCS London Marathon in aid of Young Lives vs Cancer.

She has been inspired by Olivia Butler (pictured), aged five, who is fighting against Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia.

In June 2023, Olivia then aged four was diagnosed with the condition and ever since has been undergoing treatment and will continue to until August 2025.

“She’s a little solider, so brave,” said Diane.

“She takes everything that is thrown at her. Her smile is infectious.

“Every step I take running the marathon is for Olivia and all those other young children out there fighting these awful diseases.”

Olivia will be staging an end of treatment party at Crewe Alexandra on Saturday August 3.

Diane added: “I’ve already done a bucket collection at Crewe Alex. And a coffee morning at my local Village Hall.”

Diane also completed a 12-hour “Spinathon” at the Running Bear store in Nantwich on March 14.

Last year, Diane was one of three mums who completed a 24-hour treadmill running challenge in aid of Children with Cancer.

Diane teamed up with Emma George and Izzy Cundy for the event also at the Running Bear shop.

They were similarly inspired by their running friend Dan’s daughter, Olivia, who was diagnosed.

The same three also staged “Olivia’s Winter Fundraiser” in November 2023 at the Wychwood Village Hall, which also helped to raise hundreds of pounds.