Bentley Motors records sixth consecutive year of profitability

Bentley Motors has recorded its sixth consecutive year of profitability while laying the ground on its new BEV assembly line.

The South Cheshire car maker says profits have helped to “self-finance a record site investment” at the Pyms Lane factory.

The manufacturer is preparing to introduce its first BEV to the market in 2027.

It has also recorded its highest levels of “personalisation”, with 70% of customers choosing a Mulliner bespoke option.

In total, the firm pulled in a revenue of €2.648 billion in 2024 and operating profit of €373 million.

IT also recorded a return on sales of 14.1% – one of the best across the automotive industry.

Bentley is aiming to self-fund its ambition of being exclusively electric by 2035.

Dr Frank-Steffen Walliser, Chairman and CEO of Bentley Motors, said: “Last year marked a milestone year in our transformation as we prepare for our electric future.

“We are investing at levels never seen before at Bentley, as we not only revolutionise our product cycle plan, but also transform an 85-year-old site for a new age of electrification.

“These are the critical foundations that will build our long-term sustainability and success.

“Despite global challenges in 2024 and the run out and replacement of three of our four model lines, financial resilience measures introduced towards the end of the last decade ensured a sixth year of consistent profitability.

“Looking forward to 2025, of course we continue to navigate difficult global market conditions and maintained volatile political and economic environments, however our strength of sales is strong.

“We have reached record levels of revenue per car, a well-balanced export strategy and a clear structure to maximise personalisation.

“This, added to a full year availability of our new plug-in hybrid Continental GT and Flying Spur models gives us a great deal of optimism and will have a significant, positive impact on our order bank and sales as we continue through the year.”

Work is continuing on the luxury marque’s carbon neutral Pyms Lane factory and the brand’s preparations for BEV production. Construction has started to transform the oldest building on site, A1, to become the future BEV assembly line.