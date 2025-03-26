Nantwich Town Women delivered a dominant performance to thrash Crewe FC Women 8-0 in the CWYFL Challenge Cup quarter-finals
The Dabbers set the tone early, with Amanda Fallon opening the scoring in the sixth minute.
A composed finish from Libby Bulkeley in the 32nd minute doubled the lead, before Jade Buckley-Ratcliff extended the advantage on 40 minutes.
Fallon struck again in first-half injury time, ensuring a commanding 4-0 lead at the break.
Nantwich wasted no time in the second half, with Fallon netting twice in quick succession to complete her hat-trick and make it 6-0.
The prolific forward wasn’t done, securing her fifth goal of the match in the 59th minute to push the scoreline to 7-0.
Buckley-Ratcliff rounded off the emphatic victory with her second goal in the 65th minute, sealing an 8-0 rout.
Midfielder Millie O’Connor was named Player of the Match.
Nantwich Town Women’s manager Dan Mellor said: “I’m really pleased with that performance.
“I thought whilst the scoreline was 8-0 it could have been a lot more had we finished half the chances we created so it’s really positive that we’re creating so many opportunities and our forwards are getting into those goal-scoring opportunities.
“As we come to the business end of the season, it was important we managed the players well and we’ve not suffered any knocks ahead of Wednesdays league game whilst Teagan was been able to complete a further 30 minutes in her comeback from her knee injury sustained in September so a lot of positives to take.
“We’re used to seeing Amanda on the scoresheet and to score five shows what a top striker she is.
“She probably should have had five before halftime but she doesn’t let it affect her and I’m always confident of a chance falls her way she’ll bury them.
“She became our record scorer already with 24 for the season which is a phenomenal return and hopefully a few more to add before the season is out.”
For details on upcoming fixtures, visit the official Nantwich Town FC website: www.nantwichtownfc.co.uk/all-women-fixtures
Stay up to date with the latest news and match highlights by following Nantwich Town FC Women on Facebook
(Story by Jonathan White, photos by Peter Robinson)
Recent Comments