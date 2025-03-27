1 minute ago
Hundreds of cyclists take on Cheshire Cat Sportive

in Other sports / Sport March 27, 2025
Cheshire Cat Sportive cyclists leave Nantwich along Crewe Road (1)

Crewe Alexandra FC became a hub of cycling action when hundreds of riders took part in the annual Cheshire Cat Sportive, writes Jonathan White.

The popular event, organised by Velo29, attracted cyclists of all abilities, offering three challenging routes through the picturesque Cheshire countryside.

A sportive is not a traditional race but a mass-participation ride, allowing cyclists to set their own pace while tackling well-marked courses with support services, including feed stations and mechanical assistance.

Participants had the choice of a 51-mile, 78-mile, or 104-mile route.

The two longer distances featured the infamous ‘Killer Mile’ climb up Station Road and Top Station Road at Mow Cop – one of the UK’s toughest cycling climbs.

The 51-mile route, designed for those seeking a rewarding but less gruelling ride, featured 1,600 feet of climbing along scenic Cheshire lanes.

Meanwhile, the 78-mile and 104-mile courses tested riders with multiple climbs, including the punishing ascent of Mow Cop, before winding through the stunning Delamere Forest.

Riders were greeted at the finish line back at Crewe Alexandra where they were awarded a finisher’s medal and a well-earned refreshing Erdinger beer.

For more details on the event and future rides, visit https://velo29events.com/

Cheshire Cat Sportive cyclist on Millstone Lane in Nantwich with St Mary's Church in the background (1)

Cheshire Cat Sportive cyclists pass daffodils on the edge of Nantwich (1)

