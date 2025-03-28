Dear Editor,

I am writing to express my deep concern regarding the upcoming changes to parking charges at Cheshire East Council-operated car parks, set to take effect in May.

These changes, which extend charging hours until 10pm, introduce Sunday charges, and increase some tariffs, are yet another example of a financially inept council attempting to plug its budgetary shortfalls at the expense of residents, businesses, and visitors.

Mark Goldsmith, chair of the highways and transport committee, appears keen to benchmark Cheshire East’s parking charges against those of other councils – most of whom seem to be just as poorly managed and fiscally irresponsible.

Perhaps the council is hoping to recoup the £22,000 it recently spent on dishwashers?

If so, it seems the burden of their questionable financial decisions is once again being passed onto hard-working residents and local businesses.

The consequences of these changes are clear.

More people will opt for free parking at local supermarkets and out-of-town shopping centres, or simply choose to shop online, further hurting our high streets.

The night-time economy, already struggling, will take yet another hit as fewer people will be willing to pay extra to dine out, visit pubs, or enjoy local entertainment.

Additionally, the new charges will inevitably lead to vehicle displacement in surrounding residential streets, causing frustration for householders who will now face increased congestion outside their homes.

The council has clearly miscalculated the revenue it expected to generate from its already unpopular parking policies.

Rather than listening to public opinion, it has doubled down on an approach that will deter visitors, alienate residents, and damage local businesses.

Extending payment hours and charging on Sundays only exacerbates the problem, proving yet again that Cheshire East Council is out of touch with those it is meant to serve.

If the council truly wishes to improve its financial situation, it should look inwards at its own inefficiencies rather than continually looking to the public to foot the bill for its mismanagement.

Best regards,

Jonathan White

Wistaston