Nantwich Museum announces Walks programme

Nantwich Museum has announced a new programme of guided walks.

Options include a Riverside Walk, Nantwich Town Tour, Nantwich East Tour, Welsh Row Tour, along with a new walk for 2025 – Pubs of Nantwich Walking Tour.

The Lake and Woodland Walk also returns.

The Riverside Walk introduces visitors to the river, its wildlife and history.

The riverside area is home to the saline spring which feeds the outdoor Brine Pool, and on which Nantwich’s prosperity has largely been founded.

Riverside Walks are scheduled for May 6 and June 21.

Nantwich has one of the highest concentrations of Georgian and Tudor buildings in England.

These will be seen in the Nantwich Town Tours which run on April 2 and May 17, the Nantwich East Tours on April 15, May 24 and June 17, along with Welsh Row Tours on April 12 and May 17.

New for 2025 is the Pubs of Nantwich Walking Tour.

This will recount stories both old and new about the public houses of Nantwich.

The walks take place on May 31, June 14, July 15, August 30, September 23 and October 4.

All the above walks start at Nantwich Museum on Pillory Street at 11am.

Lake and Woodland Tours are scheduled for April 5 and June 28.

Nantwich Lake carpark is the meeting point for the Lake and Woodland Walks, which start at 11am.

All walks last around 90 minutes.

Costs are £6 (£5 for Museum Members). Tickets for all walks are available from the Museum or online.

For further information contact: Nantwich Museum on [email protected] or telephone 01270 627104.