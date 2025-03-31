Nantwich table tennis coach wins national award

A dedicated Nantwich table tennis coach has scooped the prestigious “Coach of the Year” award.

Jan Johns was honoured at Table Tennis England’s annual “Cloudathlete Pride of Table Tennis Awards” in Nottingham.

Jan, a coach at Crewe Central Table Tennis Club in Nantwich, was rewarded for her outstanding contribution to the sport.

She received her award from table tennis stalwart Alan Ransome OBE in recognition of her commitment to coaching players of all ages and abilities, including those with Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease.

Alan Lane, of Table Tennis England, praised Jan’s impact on the sport.

He said: “The Pride of Table Tennis Awards are a true celebration of the remarkable people who pour their hearts into the sport.

“Jan embodies passion, dedication, and the desire to inspire – her impact reaches far beyond the table, shaping communities and changing lives.”

Members of Crewe Central Table Tennis Club were thrilled with the recognition.

A spokesperson said: “We all know and appreciate the fabulous work Jan does for us in the league and in the local community.

“We are delighted that her efforts have been acknowledged on a national level. Well done, Jan – very much deserved!”

Jan, a former England international player, runs fortnightly table tennis sessions for people with Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease.

The sessions, held every other Friday from 11:30am to 1:00pm at The Bob Hope Academy, offer participants not only physical activity but also social engagement and fun.

The next session is scheduled for April 11th.

The club boasts players of all generations.

Its youngest competitor is 11-year-old Liam Stockton, recently facing off against 82-year-old Tom Osborne in the Crewe and District League’s second division.

In a closely contested match, Liam narrowly clinched victory.

The club is based at The Bob Hope Academy on Regents Park, London Road, Nantwich.

