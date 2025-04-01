Crewe & Nantwich MP hits back at election expense claim

Crewe & Nantwich MP Connor Naismith has hit back at claims he is one of more than 20 Labour MPs who should be investigated over an election expense.

The Electoral Commission has been sent a list of Labour MPs in relation to the use of Labour’s national “Change” battlebus during the 2024 General Election campaign.

The Conservative Party, as reported in the Mail on Sunday, claims it has sent a dossier to the Electoral Commission identifying 24 MPs who were visited by the bus but did not itemise it as an expense.

The battlebus was headed by leading Labour figures including Keir Starmer, Angela Rayner, Lisa Nandy and Annaliese Dodds.

It visited the Crewe & Nantwich constituency with Sir Keir Starmer on board on June 13 last year (pictured).

Kevin Hollinrake, Shadow Secretary of State for Local Government, said: “In tight races across the country, Labour MPs have benefitted from Labour’s battlebus without declaring it.

“Cabinet Ministers are involved, who must know better.

“The Labour party must now come clean about the true extent of this abuse. Even with this damning evidence, this is the beginning not the end. There are serious questions to answer.

“The Electoral Commission should undertake a forensic investigation working alongside the police.”

But Mr Naismith said the party was confident all declarations have been made properly.

A spokesperson for Connor Naismith told Nantwich News: “All necessary declarations have been made in line with the rules, including with regards to the “Change” battlebus.”