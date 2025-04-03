Granary Arts Cafe in Nantwich to host two more big acts

More big acts are set to plat at The Granary Arts Cafe in Nantwich as the town’s music scene goes from strength-to-strength.

One band is fresh from supporting the Libertines and another act is a New York City hip-hop star!

Rising two-piece alternative rock band GANS headline The Granary Arts Café on April 26 on the back of a European Tour with Pete Doherty and The Libertines.

Their Nantwich gig will form part of their 2025 Something Else tour to promote their new single “I Think I Like You”.

The single is gaining plenty of airplay on BBC Radio 6 Music and was produced by Ross Orton, who has worked with Arctic Monkeys, Yard Act, M.I.A and The Fall.

Supporting GANS will be local Nantwich DJ Tom Frees, poet Night Terror Poetry and SWEETS, a Geordie poet and musician.

The impressive line-up has been put together by Tim Dougill of Moth Events.

They are helping put Nantwich and the Granary Arts Café on the map for emerging and more established artists from across the UK.

And Tim has secured another coup for the town on June 6 when NYC’s Pan Amsterdam, who has already collaborated with Iggy Pop, brings his unique blend of alternative hip-hop and jazz to the café.

Tim and his volunteers have been putting on gigs at The Granary since 2020, with profits going to support local community arts projects and mental health charities.

So far they have featured more than 60 artists and welcomed more than 600 music fans to their intimate venue – and raised more than £17,500 for Mind and MidCheshire Mind.

In January they helped stage Nantwich’s first involvement in the UK’s Independent Venue Week, teaming up with Applestump Records to put on six days of live music across the town – which included a sell-out two-hour performance from former Guillemots frontman Fyfe Dangerfield.

Tim said: “It’s been a busy start to 2025 for us having had a really successful Independent Venue Week in January with three out of four the events sold out.

“Then in February our first comedy night and another music event, which were again sold out.

“We’ve had some great acts here who have played Glastonbury, Jools Holland and are getting airplay on Radio 1 and 6 Music, but it’s amazing still how many people don’t know what we are doing here – so we need people to spread the word!

“This April gig is going to be amazing. I first heard of GANS through Big Special (who performed at The Granary Arts Café a couple of years ago) and loved what I heard.

“Couple the tracks with their music videos and you can see why I wanted to book them, its going to be loud and energetic!

“For support we have SWEETS who has been on my list for a while now, and buzzing that we finally have him to perform.

“He has recently released 3 tracks in quick succession which are getting national recognition on the radio waves…so like with GANS it feels like a now or never getting them to play at the cozy café.

“It is what we like doing, intimate events with the next big UK musicians. Hence our mission statement: Big Music. Small Spaces.”

Tickets are available for both gigs by visiting the Granary website at https://www.thegranaryartscafe.com/events