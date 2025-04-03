Two Nantwich firms team up for new approach to weight loss

Two businesses near Nantwich have teamed up to offer a new approach to weight management.

Kingfisher Hypnotherapy and True Food Nutrition are both based at The Yard in Burland, just outside Nantwich.

They have combined their expertise to create a four-week programme launching at the end of April.

The sessions aim to help people develop a healthier relationship with food, using a combination of nutritional guidance and mindset coaching.

The idea came out of a conversation between Victoria Horton, from Kingfisher Hypnotherapy and Nicola, Nicci and Amanda from True Food Nutrition, who realised their work perfectly complemented each other.

Victoria said: “We had a lightbulb moment one day when we were together!

“We see so many people struggling with weight loss because it’s not just about food — it’s about habits, emotions, and mindset.

“True Food Nutrition help people understand what to eat, and I help them change how they think about food. Together, we can offer something truly unique.”

Nicola added: “We’ve always focused on empowering people to make sustainable, healthy food choices that fit their lifestyle.

“Partnering with Kingfisher Hypnotherapy allows us to take this even further—helping people create a mindset that supports long-term success.

“This workshop is an exciting opportunity to bring together two areas of expertise for an exciting programme.”

The four-week online programme starts on April 29 and will cover:

Practical nutrition advice – Simple, effective ways to eat well without feeling restricted.

Mindset and habit change – Using hypnotherapy techniques to rewire thought patterns around food.

Support and community – A private Facebook group to keep participants motivated throughout the programme.

By focusing on both nutrition and psychology, the course offers a holistic, long-term approach to weight management.

For details email Victoria – [email protected] or Nicola – [email protected]