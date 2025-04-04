Fire crews tackle out of control blaze in Nantwich

Fire crews were called to tackle a blaze which had become out of control in Nantwich last night (April 3).

The incident happened at a property on Middlewich Road at around 8.15pm.

Crews from Nantwich were called to the scene where a fire that had been originally lit as a controlled burn had got out of control.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, no one was injured.

Shortly after at around 9.45pm, crews were called to School Lane in Wimboldsley to tackle a vehicle fire.

Appliances from Middlewich and Winsford were called to a car that was on fire and extinguished it using two hose reels.

A thermal imaging camera was used to check the area for fire spread before the crews left.