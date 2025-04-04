Nantwich Food Festival 2025 secured after car park talks end

Nantwich Food Festival is to fund the use of town centre car parks to house the food courts for this year’s event, organisers have confirmed.

The use of the Love Lane and Bowling Green car parks is an essential feature of the three-day festival, as they host the food hall marquees and performance areas.

An agreement with Cheshire East Council to use them for free ended last year and negotiations have been taking place since then.

Festival director and sponsorship manager Nanna Pedley said Cheshire East Council has agreed to the use of the car parks if the event could fund them.

She added: “As Nantwich Food Festival is free to enter, its income is solely gained from sponsorship and exhibitor stall rentals.

“This money is used to hire all the essential equipment that ensures a safe and well-run event that we all love.

“Having secured this agreement with CEC, we are now keen to discuss sponsorship of the car park sites with any local business that may be interested.”

Festival director Richard Morgan-Wynne added: “We would like to thank Cheshire East for their support over many years in allowing the Festival to use the car parks, and recognise the financial pressures they are under.”

Any businesses seeking to support the event and willing to sponsor a car park site, email [email protected]

This year’s festival will take place on Friday 29th, Saturday 30th and Sunday 31st of August.

Exhibitor manager Julian Thompson said three quarters of available exhibitor spaces have already been booked, including 12 new-to-Nantwich exhibitors.

He is pleased to confirm the Farmers Market will take place on Festival Saturday, with the Artisan Market in place on Festival Sunday.

The popular “Cookalong Kitchen” events will return for 2025.

Sessions will be in place for both adults and children. The events will open for bookings in the summer.

Chef demonstrations are also a key part of the festival and are held in an all-weather marquee with seating.

Nigel Brown and Phil Vickery have already been secured for the event, according to festival chef organiser Karen Young.

Phil is a chef, presenter and cookery book author, with 19 cookbooks to his name.

He was part of the This Morning TV family for over 22 years and is regarded as one of Britain’s favourite chefs.

He is the leading authority on gluten free products and recipes and is the National Food Ambassador for Coeliac UK.

Phil’s most recent cookbook, published in 2022, is The Canny Cook.

The search is now underway to recruit volunteers for the festival.

Anyone wishing to volunteer this year will be welcomed at the first social event. More information about the date and venue will be out soon.

Contact Kate Fox, festival volunteer co-ordinator, on [email protected]

She is still seeking a “Sustainability and Waste management” champion for the festival.

(Featured image by Jon Bailey)