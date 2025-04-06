Leighton Hospital given £32k for solar panel scheme

Leighton Hospital has been awarded more than £32,000 to install solar panels to cut energy bills and support sustainability.

The project, funded by Great British Energy, will generate an estimated 34,000kWh of electricity a year for the site – the equivalent of powering more than 12 average UK homes for a year.

It is expected to save Mid Cheshire Hospitals around £9,500 annually.

It will see 100 solar panels installed on the roof of the Emergency Department by the end of the year.

Claire Liddy, Chief Finance Officer, said: “We recognise the impacts our services can have on the environment and we’re working hard to find innovative solutions – now and for future generations.

“We’re delighted to receive this funding for the solar panel project.

“It’s our mission to provide unparalleled care for our local population and we know that placing sustainability at the heart of that is crucial.

“Cutting our energy costs will help to support our long-term financial plans as we continue to provide the best possible standards of healthcare.”

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero announced a package of over £180 million from Great British Energy, the government, and devolved administrations to deliver community clean energy projects.

This includes £100 million from Great British Energy for 78 NHS Trusts to install solar power and battery storage solutions.

Nationally, the solar panel projects are expected to deliver savings of around £8.6 million a year, and up to £260 million over the technology’s lifetime across the NHS.