CEC defends charging Nantwich Food Festival for car parks

Cheshire East Council chiefs have defended their decision to charge organisers of the Nantwich Food Festival for the use of their car parks.

In previous years, the festival was able to use car parks such as Love Lane and Bowling Green for free to stage their food hall marquees.

But that agreement ended last year and the council and festival directors have been negotiating ever since.

Some directors warned last year that the festival’s future could be in doubt if they were forced to pay for the car parks.

Festival bosses said last week they had agreed to pay for the car parks for the 2025 event, which runs August 29-31.

Cheshire East Council says it will be charging the festival the same amount it would normally earn from car parking across those three days.

Cllr Mark Goldsmith, chair of Cheshire East Council highways and transport committee, said: “We recognise the popularity of Nantwich Food Festival and what it brings to the local economy.

“That is why we have been keen to work with the event organisers to ensure an agreement could be reached over the use of our car parks – five car parks are used in total during the festival.

“The decision to begin recovering costs for the use of our car parks comes at a time of significant financial challenges and increased demand on the statutory services the council provides, particularly those that support the most vulnerable in our communities.

“Without placing even more pressure on our finances, the loss of revenue from these car parks over the course of the festival is simply no longer something the council can continue to absorb.

“Particularly, when you consider the rising costs of maintaining, managing, and enforcing our car parks.

“We must also be fair to the organisers of other events across the borough where our car parks are taken out of action.

“The fee being charged by the council offsets the income that would be raised if the car parks were operating as normal – we are not charging an additional premium for their use.

“We are also not charging for delivering any additional services relating to the festival, such as extra litter picking and emptying of litter bins.

“We look forward to working with the organisers of the food festival in the coming years and wish them every success for the 2025 event.”

(Aerial image of Love Lane car park during festival, by Jonathan White)