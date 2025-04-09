Drivers warned as busy A51 near Nantwich to close for three days

Part of the main A51 route between Nantwich and Chester will be closed for three days from today for essential repairs, highways chiefs have warned.

Motorists are being urged to find alternative routes between April 9-12. The road will be closed between 7pm and 6am.

The three-mile section closed is the stretch between Wardle and Tilstone Fearnall.

It will be closed from 7pm today (April 9) until 6am on Saturday (April 12) between Brains Lane and Calveley Hall Lane.

Highways say this is to allow for machine patching work along the poorly maintained A51.

There is a 14-mile diversion route set up taking traffic via the A534 at Bluestone Lights and A49 through Spurstow back to A51 at Tiverton.

The highways closure says emergency access will be maintained “where possible”.