Petitioner gives speech calling for return of Nantwich Town Crier

dabbers dash event - town crier starts race

A Nantwich petitioner made an impassioned speech to councillors, calling for the re-instatement of the Town Crier Dev Hobson.

Jean Thayre said without him, the town had lost its “sparkle” and “magic”.

Jean presented a petition with more than 100 signatures to Nantwich Town Council more than a month ago.

She attended the council meeting last night (April 10) to call for a u-turn on the decision to remove Mr Hobson from his role.

He was effectively sacked from the unpaid role in January for Facebook comments he made which one councillor alleged brought the town council into disrepute.

A complaint was made by Nantwich South Cllr John Priest and after a closed meeting at the town council, the decision was made to remove him from the position.

But hundreds have been shocked at the decision and called for his return.

petition to reinstate Town Crier - page 6
Jean with petition to reinstate Town Crier

Jean told the council: “I’m just a normal resident in Nantwich, and a lot of people I’ve spoken to were shocked and dismayed and upset at the way this has been handled.

“Personally, I’ve managed volunteers in the past for another council, and you have to provide certain training on safeguarding, health and safety and use of social media.

“It seems Mr Hobson has not received that. You need to set the boundaries first.

“A lot of people would like to see him back. He adds the sparkle to the town!

“He goes around talking to people, interacting with children and the elderly. He adds a magic to the town.

“Now it’s lost that, and we’re just like any other market town without him.

“We’re really hoping the council will bring that back to Nantwich.”

Nantwich Town Council declined to discuss the petition and the issue in public.

Instead, they moved the discussion to Part 2 of the meeting, which excluded press and public.

Cllr John Priest was not present at the meeting.

Mr Hobson said at the time he made the comments as an individual resident, not in his capacity as the Town Crier.

We have approached Nantwich Town Council for comment.

