Nantwich Players’ “cunning plan” to stage Blackadder Goes Forth!

Nantwich Players have their own cunning plan next month when they stage “Blackadder Goes Forth”.

The production is an adaptation for stage from the legendary BBC television series written by Richard Curtis and Ben Elton.

This unmissable production, directed by Simon Porter, runs from Friday May 9th to Saturday May 17th, with performances beginning at 7.45pm.

Set against the backdrop of World War I, this hilarious comedy follows the misadventures of the cunning Edmund Blackadder and his motley crew of misfits as they navigate the trenches of the Western Front.

With its razor-sharp wit, memorable characters, and clever satire, this play delivers an uproarious blend of slapstick humour and poignant commentary on the absurdities of war.

The Nantwich Players cast includes:

• Edmund Blackadder – Adam Goode

• Baldrick – Charlie Gobbett

• George – Ali Somers

• Darling – William Hickey

• Melchett – Steve Bird

• Perkins / Oberleutnant von Gerhardt – Jonathan Everitt

• Corporal (firing squad) – Andy Leach

• Squaddie 1 – Sarah Whitfield-Green

• Squaddie 2 / Haig – Tom Brookes

• Flashheart – Chris Finney

• Bobby – Caroline Buckley

• Baron Von Richthofen – Andrew Hobson

A Players spokesperson said: “With a perfect mix of gallows humour, memorable characters, and the biting wit that made the series iconic, Blackadder Goes Forth promises an unforgettable night of theatre.”

Tickets are £11 and can be bought online at www.nantwichplayers.com or by calling 01270 600727.