99% of Cheshire East parents secure preferred primary school place

Up to 99% of parents across Nantwich and rest of Cheshire East have secured their preferred primary school place for their child.

The figures emerged on national primary school offer day today (April 16).

There were 3,880 applications submitted to more than 120 primary schools in the borough for children starting in September 2025.

In total, 93.6% received their first choice which is a small increase from 93.5% in 2024, and 98.9% received a preference place, up from 98.5% in 2024.

Cllr Laura Crane, chair of Cheshire East Council’s children and families committee, said: “Primary Offer Day is a crucial milestone, as thousands of families eagerly await the results of their applications.

“By collaborating closely with our schools, we are committed to delivering the highest quality education and support for all children and young people.

“Our goal is for every child to relish their school experience and acquire the essential life skills and qualifications needed to flourish.

“Cheshire East is undoubtedly a fantastic place for learning, I wish all pupils the very best as they embark on their educational journey with us.”

For parents who have not received a place at their first preference school, they can go on the waiting list for other schools and/or have the right to submit an appeal.

CEC is advising parents to accept their child’s offer even if they would prefer a different school, until they have confirmed alternative arrangements for their child’s education.

For help and advice, parents can visit www.cheshireeast.gov.uk/schooladmissions or email [email protected] or call 0300 123 5012 (option 1).

(Stock image from Cheshire East Council)