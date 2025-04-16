Nantwich businessman secures Food Festival future for next three years

9 hours ago
in Environment / Human Interest / News April 16, 2025
Aerial view of Love Lane car park activities in foreground and St Marys Church (1)

A Nantwich resident and businessman has helped secure the future of the town’s Food Festival after reading about the car park situation on Nantwich News.

James Litchfield, managing director of LCM Family, has agreed to sponsor the use of the Cheshire East Council car parks for the next three years.

James read a recent story on Nantwich News that Cheshire East Council would no longer provide their car parks for free for the three-day festival and were to charge the festival what they would lose in parking revenue.

So he came forward to offer his support to the festival and has agreed to cover the costs as agreed with Cheshire East.

LCM Family founder James, who has lived in the town since 2017 and who opened an office in the town last year, was keen to support the local community.

Nantwich Food Festival director Nanna Pedley said: “LCM Family are making a generous donation which will cover the costs as agreed with Cheshire East Council for the three-year licence for the car parks.

“We are thrilled to have received such a substantial donation from LCM Family which will secure the financial viability of the festival for the next three years.

“Our volunteer team will work hard to ensure that the festival can build on this investment and continue to be one of the highlights of Nantwich’s annual calendar of events.”

