Ukraine concert in Nantwich to raise latest mission funds

A cultural concert is to take place in Nantwich to raise much-needed cash to feed people living through the war in Ukraine.

“Resilient Ukraine” is an uplifting evening of music and dance taking place at Nantwich Civic Hall on Saturday May 3.

It will raise funds to help Nantwich estate agent Gary Fear travel to the war-torn country to help those in need.

The concert is organised by the North Wales and North West England Rotary Passport Club and supported by Nantwich Town Council.

Since 2022 Gary, branch manager of Butters John Bee in the town, has raised more than £100,000 to provide food for Ukrainians living in remote areas and those living as refugees in their own country after their houses and villages have been bombed.

He said: “I travel to Ukraine about three times a year to buy and distribute food to those in desperate need.

“With friends I have met there, we travel from Lviv in the west, to Kharkiv and Dnipre in the east as well as to Kherson and the capital Kyiv.

“This war is now in its fourth year and some people are living in desperate situations.

“There is food in the shops but some people just don’t have the money to buy it for themselves and their families.

“We have faced shelling, air raids and sub-zero temperatures to deliver staples like bread, flour, pasta and rice to families in need and I will endeavour to raise more funds for as long as this war continues.”

Gary’s next mission is planned for the end of May and all proceeds from the concert will go directly towards buying and distributing what people need.

“Resilient Ukraine” brings together the best talent from Ukrainian communities in the North West including The Orlyk Ukrainian Dancers; the Czervoni Maky choir from Manchester; Ukrainian Voice and Children Sing choirs from Liverpool; professional Ukrainian singers and Cheshire’s own Sheila Callaghan.

The event will be hosted by author and former BBC newsreader Diana Mather.

Rotarian Dr Ann Williams, who has organised similar successful events in Chester and Tarporley, said: “Gary’s fundraising efforts over the past three years have been tremendous but we know that we must do more to help people living through this terrible war.

“This concert is the manifestation of our region’s support for the people of Ukraine and a moment when people in the North West will come together to show that their resilience and power will never be extinguished.”

Tickets cost £15 each from www.nantwichtowncouncil.gov.uk/council_events/resilient-ukraine/ or by phoning the Box Office at 01270 628633.

If you would like to donate to Gary’s next mission, you can via Bank Transfer to the North Wales and North West England Rotary Passport Trust Fund.

The sort code is 01-07-80 (Nat West Bank) and the account number is 52704661. Mention Aid for Ukraine