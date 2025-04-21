Nantwich runners donate vital equipment to animal charities

Big-hearted running club members in Nantwich took the lead when they fundraised for two local animal charities.

They collected items for RSPCA Stapeley Cattery and Pawprints to Freedom and dropped off so much stuff if filled two cars.

Around 30 members donated and collected items such as pet beds, collars, harnesses, old bedding, blankets and towels, crates, toys, bowls, treats, food, medication.

Running club secretary Clare McAleavy, (pictured with fellow committee member Jackie Crumpton), said: “There are so many animal lovers in the club, and people were more than happy to help two worthy causes that do great work in the area.

“We had people donating items from animals that had passed away and some got emotional!

“But we’re grateful the items could go to good use. Some members have fussy pets and were giving away food that they wouldn’t eat.

“There are lots of members that have used both charities and so giving back was important to a lot of them.

“We’re really grateful to them, and of course we love the cats and dogs!”

Fellow running club member Rachael Cowden added: “We lost our beloved Border Collie, Ben, two years ago, just a week and a half before I ran the London Marathon for the first time.

“My husband and I are both members of Nantwich Running Club and have run many races.

“We always put the latest medal onto a cuddly toy “Ben” that we have – indeed, he will be getting my third London Marathon medal on 27th April.

“We decided to donate his old bed, toys, blankets, towels and the pushchair that we had bought to take him for walks in the final few months of his life.

“We adore animals and wanted to help other dogs in memory of our beautiful boy.

“We’re both very proud to be part of this wonderful club and are so happy that there will be some very happy dogs and cats because of the kindness of our fellow members.”