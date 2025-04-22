Nantwich Town end home campaign with 4-1 win over Witton

Nantwich Town ended their home league campaign with a convincing 4-1 victory over Cheshire rivals Witton Albion at the Swansway Stadium, writes Liam Price.
Alex Panter and Perry Bircumshaw started in place of Joe Robbins and Paddy Kennedy in the Dabbers’ two changes from Saturday’s 0-0 draw at leaders Widnes.
Ben Garratt picked up where he left off in Widnes with a sharp early save to keep out a powerful effort by Max Harrop.
The visitors started well and came closer still when a good strike by Harry Brazel went narrowly wide with Garratt at full stretch.
James Baillie sent what looked like a cross into the Nantwich box but it veered towards goal and Garratt was there to push it away for a corner.
Gradually the Dabbers began to work their way into the game. Ben Hockenhull wasn’t able to guide a header on target in a good position at a corner.
Former Dabber Mike Koral was playing in an unorthodox number 9 role for Witton when most of his career has been spent as a right back.
However, he did carry some threat as demonstrated when a powerful shot of his was blocked.
Chances were starting to flow for Nantwich.
Byron Harrison forced Louie Fallon into his first serious action with a good save after Harrison’s quick turn and shot.
A minute later though, the Witton keeper was beaten.
It was Harrison again looking to square the ball across the box, which took a deflection off Witton captain Lee Jackson and past the wrong-footed Fallon.
Nantwich had sparked into life and started to overrun the Witton backline.
Kai Evans poked a shot just wide after a strong run.
Evans was in again after Matty Tweedley did well to win the ball back and play in the Welshman.
This time he dragged it wide of the near post but the danger was there for all to see.
Witton tried to respond and scuffed wide with a presentable chance.
Evans then tried his luck again with a bouncing shot that was well held by Fallon.
It was a free kick on the stroke of half time that brought another decisive moment.
Evans whipped it viciously into the six yard box, past Fallon who seemed to get his angles wrong and Panter was there to help it over the line from no more than a couple of yards.
His third Nantwich goal since signing in January and first since the win at City of Liverpool in February.
Nantwich continued to dominate after the break.
In the 46th minute, Hockenhull had a header pushed over the bar by Fallon.
Then in the 47th minute, a short corner was played to Evans who wasn’t sufficiently closed down, allowing him the chance which he took with aplomb, curling into the far corner to make it 3-0.
Callum Saunders then had a looping header that Fallon had to push over the bar.
Tweedley was on brilliant form in midfield, and won it back again and set up a chance for Harrison who slipped at the crucial moment and bobbled his shot wide.
But two minutes later it was 4-0.
A move down the right saw the ball played into the path of Kofi Moore who blasted in his fifth goal of the season just three minutes after coming off the bench.
Joel Bembo Leta glanced a header wide as Witton tried to salvage something from the game.
Dabbers manager Jon Moran handed U21s player Tom Horton his league debut after also appearing in the Cheshire Senior Cup earlier in the season.
In stoppage time, a free kick by Witton hit Horton in the box and the referee pointed to the spot for handball.
James Baillie sent Garratt the wrong way to earn a Witton consolation and stop three clean sheets on the bounce for the Dabbers.
But it was a strong finish for Nantwich who end in mid-table.
A poor run of two wins in 15 games between January and April had already ended their play-off and promotion hopes.
(Pics courtesy of Jonathan White)
