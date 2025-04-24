New wellness centre in Nantwich to host Ukraine event

A new wellness centre in Nantwich is to stage a charity event to support Gary Fear’s Ukraine Appeal.

The Wellspring and Yew in Burland and Mel McDevitt founder of Breathe Align Flow will host a fundraising evening on May 8.

Gary, who works for Butters John Bee estate agents in Nantwich, has been raising money and delivering supplies to Ukraine since the outbreak of war with Russia in 2022.

He has made multiple trips to provide food and other essentials to those affected by the war, raising more than £100,000.

At the event, founder of Wellspring & Yew Sian Williams and Mel McDevitt will be host a 9D Breathwork workshop – a guided breathwork journey designed to dissolve stress, quiet the mind, and bring you back to yourself.

They said: “If you’re feeling overwhelmed, restless, or mentally drained, this experience offers a reset—an opportunity to step away from the noise and sink into deep, restorative calm.

“Through intentional breath and mindful guidance, you’ll release tension, soften anxious thoughts, and reconnect with a sense of inner stillness.

“Expect a profound shift in how you feel—lighter, clearer, and more centred.

“This is your space to exhale the weight of the world and reclaim a state of balance, clarity, and ease.”

It takes place on May 8 between 7pm-9pm, recommended donations of £25

For further details and to book, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/1317470643159?aff=oddtdtcreator