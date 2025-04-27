Fire crews tackle second floor flat fire in Nantwich

Fire crews were called to tackle a flat fire in Nantwich which was sparked by a pan being left on a hob.

The incident happened in a second floor apartment on Tyldesley Way in Nantwich.

The fire broke out at around 6.15pm on Friday (April 25).

One fire engine from Nantwich and two fire engines from Crewe attended the scene.

A Cheshire Fire Service spokesperson said: “A pan left on an electric hob caused a small fire in a second floor flat.

“The pan was removed from the cooker before crews arrived. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a large fan to clear smoke from the property.”