Very Best in Stand Up returns for May show in Nantwich

The Very Best in Stand Up returns to Nantwich this week when four top comedians will be performing at Nantwich Civic Hall.

Compere for the night on Friday (May 2) is Carl Donnelly.

Carl, a staple on the comedy circuit for almost 20 years, has performed 11 shows at the Edinburgh Fringe and made TV appearances on the likes of ‘Russell Howards Good News’ and ‘Mock The Week’.

He also co-hosts the popular TVI (Two Vegan Idiots) podcasts with none other than Julian Deane, who also appears this month.

Opening the show we’ll have Alun Cochrane.

Alun’s not only one of the most skilful storytellers on the scene, but (as noted by The Guardian) his ability to find observational comedy anywhere can win over both the comedy purists and those looking for big laughs.

He’s done stacks of TV including Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, Never Mind The Buzzcocks and loads more.

After starting his comedy career by winning the Laughing Horse New Act Of The Year competition, Julian Deane has gone from strength to strength to become one of the most consistent gag writers on the circuit.

With some killer one liners and fast paced punchlines, it’s easy to see why Julian has gone on to write for Mock The Week and Never Mind The Buzzcocks.

He’s also the other half of the TVI podcast to this show’s compere, Carl Donnelly.

Since last playing for us a number of years ago, Kai Humphries has taken his stand up to 55 countries alongside fellow comic Daniel Sloss.

His experiences have given him a wealth of material to draw on – showcased in his most recent show ‘Gallivanting’.

He’ll be bringing a taste of that show, in his energetic and upbeat style to close the show.

For details and tickets visit www.civiccomedy.co.uk